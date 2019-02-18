Man accused of pulling gun on couple wearing 'MAGA' hats - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man accused of pulling gun on couple wearing 'MAGA' hats

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A man who was wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat says a Tennessee man took out a gun at a store and told him, "It's a good day for you to die."

News outlets report police responded to a report of someone with a gun at a Sam's Club in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Saturday. A police report says 57-year-old James Michael Phillips of Cottontown, Tennessee, was upset that Terry Pierce and his wife were wearing "MAGA" hats, a reference to President Donald Trump's campaign slogan.

Pierce told WBKO-TV that Phillips put the gun to his face, backed up and said, "'It's a good day for you to die.'" Phillips then left the store before being arrested.

No one was injured.

Phillips was charged with wanton endangerment and remained at the Warren County Regional Jail on Monday.

