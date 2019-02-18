Ask a CPA, free tax help

WSIL -- Tax season is among us, and some might have questions in regards to new tax laws.
WSIL -- Tax season is among us, and some might have questions in regards to new tax laws.
WSIL -- A new production company has come to southern Illinois and the first show is soon.
WSIL -- A new production company has come to southern Illinois and the first show is soon.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A storefront in Carbondale is using it's business as a way to help foster families in southern Illinois.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A storefront in Carbondale is using it's business as a way to help foster families in southern Illinois.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- SIU Celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day during the Women's basketball game Sunday.
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- SIU Celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day during the Women's basketball game Sunday.
MARION -- A longtime volunteer with the Marion VA Hospital died Saturday.
MARION -- A longtime volunteer with the Marion VA Hospital died Saturday.
JEFFERSON CO. -- A Kentucky man sits behind bars in Mt. Vernon, for having and distributing child pornography.
JEFFERSON CO. -- A Kentucky man sits behind bars in Mt. Vernon, for having and distributing child pornography.
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- Crews are on the scene of a structure fire on Illinois Steel Road, just west of Johnston City.
WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- Crews are on the scene of a structure fire on Illinois Steel Road, just west of Johnston City.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A bomb scare for those inside a store in Williamson County Friday night.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A bomb scare for those inside a store in Williamson County Friday night.
WSIL -- February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and it affects more students than some might think. Data shows that one in three high school students experience either physical or sexual violence, or both, by someone they are going out with.
WSIL -- February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and it affects more students than some might think. Data shows that one in three high school students experience either physical or sexual violence, or both, by someone they are going out with.
WSIL -- A Chicago lawmaker wants to fund road repairs by taxing the number of miles you drive.
WSIL -- A Chicago lawmaker wants to fund road repairs by taxing the number of miles you drive.