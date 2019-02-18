Ask a CPA, free tax help - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ask a CPA, free tax help

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
Connect

WSIL -- Tax season is among us, and some might have questions in regards to new tax laws. But, there is a way to get some clarification. 

The Certified Public Accountant for Carterville's Business Resource Group will be holding a free informational meeting tonight, and you don't even have to leave your home. The session will take place from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. and will be online. 

For access to the meeting, click here

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.