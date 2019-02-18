Chicago police fatally shoot 17-year-old after traffic stop - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago police fatally shoot 17-year-old after traffic stop

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Investigators say an autopsy shows a 17-year-old boy died of multiple gunshot wounds after being shot by a Chicago police officer.

Authorities say the teen was shot during a foot chase late Saturday and taken to a hospital. Authorities say he died early Sunday.

Authorities identified the teen as Michael Elam of Chicago. The Cook County medical examiner's office ruled his death a homicide.

Chicago police say officers got into an "armed confrontation" with Elam and shot him after he got out of a vehicle that crashed when police were trying to pull it over for a traffic violation. Police say two weapons were recovered from the scene and no officers were hurt.

The city agency that investigates police-involved shootings is investigating. The officer has been placed on administrative duty.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.