Illinois man known for white crosses makes 5 for hometown

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - An Illinois man who has delivered more than 26,000 white crosses to sites around the U.S., largely to remember victims of gun violence, now finds himself doing the same in his hometown.

Greg Zanis made crosses for the five victims of the shooting Friday in Aurora, Illinois, where an employee about to lose his job opened fire inside the Henry Pratt Co. warehouse.

Zanis has set up crosses after the mass shootings in Las Vegas and after the school shootings at Columbine, Sandy Hook and in Orlando.

But now, he says he feels like he's "carrying the weight of the whole city on my shoulders."

Zanis says he heard squad cars Friday afternoon and started making crosses when he heard people had died. He placed five crosses outside the Aurora warehouse Saturday.

