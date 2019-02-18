Authorities: Death of 2 brothers a murder-suicide - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities: Death of 2 brothers a murder-suicide

Posted: Updated:

BOSS, Mo. (AP) - The Dent County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder-suicide involving two brothers.

Investigators say the brothers' bodies were found Sunday in the unincorporated town of Boss near the Dent and Iron counties line.

KYTV reports the brothers' mother called 911 about the initial shooting.

Officers found 42-year-old Phillip Tinker dead inside a home of a gunshot wound. The other brother, Dennis Dyer, was found inside another nearby home. The sheriff's department says after surrounding the home, officers heard shots and noticed smoke coming from the home.

After the fire was extinguished, they found Dyer dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the two men argued about a gun.

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.