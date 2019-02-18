New owners plan to move historic riverboat to Ohio winery

CINCINNATI (AP) - The new owners of Cincinnati's historic Showboat Majestic say they plan to continue using the double-decker riverboat as an entertainment venue.

WCPO-TV reports Adams County realtor Joe Brumley and his wife bought the country's last floating theater for around $110,000 this month after Cincinnati put it up for auction, citing high maintenance costs.

They plan to move the boat to Moyer Winery in Manchester, along the Ohio River roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) southeast of Cincinnati.

The move will cost more than twice the auction price, but they're hoping it will pay off as a new tourist attraction in the area.

The boat was built in 1923 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.