Equipment company Caterpillar Inc. to expand in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) - Construction machinery company Caterpillar Inc. plans to expand its Chicago office in an effort to attract top tech talent.

The Chicago Tribune reports that Caterpillar is expanding its digital team, which includes software developers, data analysts, telecommunication experts and computer engineers. Cat Digital division's responsibilities include developing apps and analyzing data to improve products.

Companies that aren't traditionally associated with the tech industry can have a difficult time recruiting workers who aren't aware of their digital work. The Deerfield-based company first moved to downtown Chicago two years ago to improve recruitment.

Ogi Redzic is the vice president of the digital division. He says it's critical the company continues to attract tech talent.

Caterpillar's tech team develops apps that do things like monitor machines' maintenance schedules and operation times.

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

