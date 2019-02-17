SIU celebrates National Girls & Women in Sports Day

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- SIU Celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day during the Women's basketball game Sunday.

The women's athletic teams set up different stations where young girls could interact with the athletes.

This is the first year SIU has held a women in sports day, but organizers want to make it an annual event.

Liz Jarnigan in the athletic department says it's important to encourage girls to participate in sports.

"I think they're having a wonderful time and showing them that there are so many different things that you can do to be active and to participate in sports really helps you develop your leadership skills for further on in life and our Saluki athletes are great role models for these young girls," said Jarnigan, Senior Woman Administrator.

Organizers say they chose to honor role models Sunday by giving out the first "Charlotte West Role Model of the Year" Award.

The award was given to former Golf Coach Diane Daugherty, who has been praised for her work in the community.