University of Missouri sees hike in discrimination reports

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - New data indicate the University of Missouri saw an uptick in reports of discrimination and harassment in the 2017-2018 school year compared to the previous year.

The Columbia Missourian reports the university's Office for Civil Rights and Title IX recently released data showing the campus office received 750 reported violations of the school's anti-discriminatory policy last school year, up from 693 reports the previous year.

The office is responsible for resolving incidents reported under Title IX, the federal law that deals with gender-based discrimination and sexual misconduct in schools that receive federal money.

The office resolved 182 of the incidents reported last year.

The office's assistant vice chancellor, Andy Hayes, says reports of sexual assault require full investigations. The office conducted formal investigations into 46 cases last year, and 11 individuals were sanctioned.

