Illinois university to begin new cancer specialist training - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois university to begin new cancer specialist training

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Southern Illinois University's School of Medicine is launching a new program to train doctors on how to care for patients with cancer and blood disorders, which officials hope will improve patient access to doctors and experimental treatments.

The State Journal-Register reports that the university's oncology-hematology fellowship program is set to begin July 1 in Springfield.

The program will enroll two doctors a year. Doctors in the program will treat patients at Memorial Medical Center and HSHS St. John's Hospital over a span of three years.

University oncologist Dr. Krishna Rao is the program's director. He says fellows will help provide the manpower needed to expand clinical trials of new drugs and treatments in Springfield. Patients currently have to travel to St. Louis or Chicago for such options.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.