WWII vet, VA volunteer dies

MARION, Ill -- A longtime volunteer with the Marion VA Hospital died Saturday.

96 year-old William "Bill" Curtis was a World War 2 veteran. He began volunteering at the hospital in 2002 and worked more than 11,000 hours.

Curtis was honored earlier this week during a ceremony renaming a department after him.

He told News Three on Monday that he had planned to continue serving veterans through volunteering until he turned 100.