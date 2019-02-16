WWII vet, VA volunteer dies - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

WWII vet, VA volunteer dies

Posted: Updated:

MARION, Ill -- A longtime volunteer with the Marion VA Hospital died Saturday. 

 96 year-old William "Bill" Curtis was a World War 2 veteran. He began volunteering at the hospital in 2002 and worked more than 11,000 hours. 

Curtis was honored earlier this week during a ceremony renaming a department after him. 

He told News Three on Monday that he had planned to continue serving veterans through volunteering until he turned 100. 

