Kentucky man arrested on child porn charges

JEFFERSON CO. -- A Kentucky man sits behind bars in Mt. Vernon, for having and distributing child pornography.

Detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriffs Office arrested 40 year-old Ray Crawford Saturday.

The arrest was the result of an investigation led by the Sheriff's Office Detectives with the assistance of the Ina Police Department, beginning on February 9, 2019.



Crawford is being held in the Jefferson County Jail.



His bond has not been set.