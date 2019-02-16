Multiple departments respond to large fire in Williamson County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Multiple departments respond to large fire in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON CO., Ill. -- Crews are on the scene of a structure fire on Illinois Steel Road, just west of Johnston City.

According to the Southern Illinois Fire Incidents Facebook page, several agencies have been called out, including Herrin with their ladder truck. 

No word yet on how that fire got started or whether anyone was injured.

We'll have more on this developing situation, as it becomes available.

