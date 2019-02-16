Missouri man found guilty in drunken crash death of student - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man found guilty in drunken crash death of student

MARYVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A jury has found a 22-year-old Maryville man guilty of DWI resulting in death for crashing into a bar last year and killing a Northwest Missouri State University student.

The Nodaway County jury returned the verdict Saturday in the trial of Alex Allen Catterson.

Police say Catterson's blood alcohol level of .235 was nearly three times the legal limit to drive on Jan. 7, 2018, when he plowed his pickup truck into the Palms Bar and Grill, hitting 19-year-old Morgan McCoy. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Station KFEQ reports that Catterson will be sentenced at a later date, when he faces a sentence of at least three years in prison.

