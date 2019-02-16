Missouri woman gets prison in fatal abuse of infant son - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri woman gets prison in fatal abuse of infant son

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri mother who did nothing to protect her infant from fatal abuse at the hands of her boyfriend has been sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 22-year-old Megan Hendricks, of Wentzville, was sentenced Friday. She had pleaded guilty in August to a felony count of child abuse resulting in death in the killing of her 9-week-old son.

The boyfriend, 22-year-old Robert Burnette, was sentenced last week to 26 years in prison for beating the infant to death. Authorities say Burnette stuck his fingers down the infant's throat to get him to stop crying, threw him onto a bed and violently shook him.

The infant died in November 2016 after weeks in the hospital for treatment of brain bleeding, liver contusions and broken bones.

Police say Hendricks saw the abuse but didn't call for help, then later lied to doctors and police, saying she didn't know how the baby was injured.

