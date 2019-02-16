St. Louis de-escalation program draws praise across US

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A program to de-escalate gun violence in St. Louis is drawing attention across the country as federal officials look to replicate the model in other states.

Better Family Life has intervened in 60 conflicts involving or potentially escalating to gun violence since December 2016.

Paula Neely is among those cases. She contacted the nonprofit in 2017 over a conflict between her son and another man who shot at him. The nonprofit spearheaded by James Clark was able to move Neely's son out of Missouri and find the man a stable job.

Neely tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that her son returned months later and there haven't been any issues since.

Clark has been recognized by senior U.S. law enforcement officials, and federal authorities have been studying the de-escalation model.

