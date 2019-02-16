Widow of Kentucky worker files lawsuit against utility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - The widow of a worker who was killed last year when his dump truck came into contact with high-voltage power lines at a construction has filed a negligence lawsuit against a Kentucky utility company.

According to the Lexington Herald-Leader , Vickie Lynne Everman filed the suit Thursday in Fayette Circuit Court.

Everman claims Kentucky Utilities/LG&E was reckless and failed to de-energize the power lines before allowing the contractors to work on the site.

Utility spokeswoman Chris Whelan said the company was deeply sorry for the Everman family's loss, but added that the company was in compliance with "applicable regulations."

William Everman was moving debris into a pit and had raised the dump truck's bed, causing it to come into contact with power lines.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com

