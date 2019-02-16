Guard fired, inmate charged following accidental release - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) - A supervisor for a Kentucky detention center has been fired following an investigation surrounding the accidental release of an inmate.

Boyd County Jailer Bill Hensley says the guard - whose name is not being released - did not follow proper release protocol that led to the accidental release of 31-year-old inmate James Brewer on Tuesday. The guard will not face charges.

However, Hensley also said that a separate inmate has been charged with facilitation and conspiracy to escape in connection to Brewer's release. The 35-year-old Todd Anthony Lesniak is accused of giving Brewer is identification bracelet and information to help coordinate the escape.

Hensley says the escape never would have happened if the guard had followed proper protocols.

Brewer was captured three hours after being released.

