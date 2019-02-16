Illinois kennel fire sparks animal rescue standards debate

WEST CHICAGO, Ill. (AP) - A kennel in suburban Chicago that took in troublesome dogs is being criticized after a fire on the property killed 31 animals.

The Chicago Tribune reports that rescue groups often took their most difficult animals to Bully Life Animal Services in West Chicago.

Fire officials say the dogs killed in last month's fire were trapped in cages in a small two-story building on the property. Dogs living in the outdoor kennels survived. Investigators have yet to say what caused the fire.

Some animal rescue groups say the kennel gives a second chance to dogs that would otherwise have been put down. Others have criticized the kennel for taking in more dogs than can be safely cared for.

State and county officials filed inspection reports last year calling the property filthy.

