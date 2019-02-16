Illinois man being fired from job fatally shoots 5 workers - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois man being fired from job fatally shoots 5 workers

By CARRIE ANTLFINGER and AMANDA SEITZ
Associated Press

AURORA, Ill. (AP) - A man being fired from his job started shooting at a suburban Chicago manufacturing warehouse, killing five co-workers and wounding five police officers before he was killed by police.

Police say 45-year-old Gary Martin had been working at Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora, Illinois, for 15 years and was being terminated Friday.

Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman says authorities don't yet know if the employees firing him were among the victims. A sixth worker was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening. A sixth police officer suffered a knee injury at the scene.

