People framed by team of corrupt Chicago police office sue - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

People framed by team of corrupt Chicago police office sue

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Several people who were framed by a disgraced former Chicago police sergeant with bogus drug cases have filed a federal lawsuit against the city and the police department.

The lawsuits filed Friday by 19 people allege they were targeted by officers on a tactical unit headed by former Sgt. Ronald Watts.

Each lawsuit describes how Watts or his subordinates approached the plaintiffs, demanded cash, drugs or guns, and threatened to arrest anyone who did not comply.

The Cook County state's attorney office has dropped cases against more than 60 defendants who were convicted based on arrests tainted by the involvement of Watts' team. Court records show 48 people have sued Watts and the department since 2016. None have gone to trial.

Watts was sentenced to 22 months in prison in 2013 after pleading guilty to stealing money from an FBI informant.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.