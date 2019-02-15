A survivor shares story on teen dating violence

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A bomb scare for those inside a store in Williamson County Friday night.
WSIL -- February is National Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and it affects more students than some might think. Data shows that one in three high school students experience either physical or sexual violence, or both, by someone they are going out with.
WSIL -- A Chicago lawmaker wants to fund road repairs by taxing the number of miles you drive.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend in 2015 has been found guilty of attacking a jail guard.
JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Johnston City police have arrested a man for an overnight shooting.
WSIL -- Closings and delays for Friday, February 15 are listed below:
WSIL -- A one-year-old girl from Murphysboro is now in California for open heart surgery thanks to a flight from Patient AirLift Services (PALS).
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers are reacting the the passage of legistlation that would gradually increase the statewide minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- The state fire marshal has deemed the fire at Kendrick Paper Stock Company suspicious.
MARION, Ill. -- This week is National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, a time set aside to pay tribute to the men and women who have served our country. Each year, VA centers invite vet groups, celebrities and sports stars to show their appreciation.
