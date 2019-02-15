Illinois lawmaker introduces mileage tax pilot program

WSIL -- A Chicago lawmaker wants to fund road repairs by taxing the number of miles you drive.

The program State Rep. Marcus Evans is proposing would replace the gas tax with a mileage tax and could raise what you pay to travel.

Evans' proposal is only a pilot program, meaning only drivers who choose to participate will be subjected to it.

The pilot program would allow drivers to have a meter installed in their cars and then tax them 2.1 cents for each mile.

That would replace the current gas tax of 19 cents per gallon.

What would a 2.1 cent per mile tax mean for you? Let's do some math based on 10,000 miles traveled.

Under the pilot program, you would pay $210 dollars in taxes.

Comparing that to the gas tax gets tricky because that depends on fuel efficiency, but unless your car gets less than nine miles to the gallon, you would pay more with this mileage tax.

The average driver, one who gets 24.7 miles per gallon according to the EPA, would see an increase of $133.08 for every 10,000 miles traveled.

If you have a more fuel-efficient car that gets 30 miles per gallon, you'd pay $146.66 more.

And if you have a gas guzzler that gets 15 miles per gallon, you would pay $83.33 more per 10,000 miles.

Evans did not return several messages seeking comment.

If approved, the pilot program would start in January and only 5,000 cars would be allowed to participate.

More information about the bill can be found here: http://ilga.gov/legislation/BillStatus.asp?DocTypeID=HB&DocNum=2864&GAID=15&SessionID=108&LegID=119167