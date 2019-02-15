Murder suspect convicted of attack on jail guard

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend in 2015 has been found guilty of attacking a jail guard.

A Saline County jury found Rodney Black guilty after deliberating for 37 minutes Thursday.

Prosecutors say he attacked an officer inside the Saline County Detention Center in September 2015.

He was in jail on murder charges at the time, stemming from the stabbing death of Tisha Reidleberger in April 2015.

Black faces charges for her death as well as the death of her unborn child.

Black is scheduled to go on trial later this month on those charges and he'll be sentenced for the jail attack April 16.