Man arrested for shooting in Johnston City

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- Johnston City police have arrested a man for an overnight shooting.

Johnston City Police Chief William Stark said the shooting happened between 4 and 4:30 a.m. Friday on Follis Avenue by 4th Street.

Police had the road blocked off late Friday morning while an Illinois State Police crime scene investigator examined the area.

Stark said the victim suffered minor injuries and is out of the hospital.

He declined to name the suspect.

Stark also said investigators are looking for anyone else who may have been involved.