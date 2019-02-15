Senate passes bill to allow wine shipments into the state - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Senate passes bill to allow wine shipments into the state

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A bill that would allow direct out-of-state shipments of wine to Kentucky consumers has won overwhelming approval in the state Senate.

Senators voted 29-5 on Friday to pass the bill, which now goes to the state House.

Republican Sen. Max Wise, the bill's lead sponsor, says Kentucky is among five states that don't allow direct wine shipments to consumers in their states.

He says that many Kentuckians who visit vineyards in other states would like to become members of out-of-state wine clubs and have wines shipped directly to them. The measure would allow each adult to purchase up to 24 cases of 9-liter bottles each year through such shipments.

The legislation is Senate Bill 99.

