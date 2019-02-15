Dog who was taped and thrown in ditch reunited with owner

BARNHART, Mo. (AP) - A dog found in an eastern Missouri ditch with electrical and duct tape around his mouth and legs has been reunited with his owner.

Authorities believe the dog was in a ditch in cold temperatures for about 12 hours before a Jefferson County sheriff's deputy found him Saturday . He was dubbed "Jimmy" while he recovered.

The sheriff's office said the dog - whose name is "Flick" - had "an emotional" reunion with his owner Friday and was headed home. An area funeral home paid for the dog's care.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said Thursday 39-year-old Paul Garcia of Barnhart was charged with felony animal abuse and armed criminal action. Marshak says investigators believe Barnhart taped the dog and threw him out of a window. A motive hasn't been disclosed.

