Amazon dumped New York, but cities still wooing the company

By MIKE CATALINI
Associated Press

Amazon's breakup with New York was still fresh when other cities started sending their own valentines to the online giant.

Officials in Newark, New Jersey, made a giant heart that read, "NJ & Newark Still Love U, Amazon!" Word came from Chicago and suburban Maryland that they, too, are still interested in a relationship with Amazon.

The love notes from cities that lost the competition for Amazon's new headquarters have come even though the company says it's not looking for another site now that it has canceled its project to build a big office in New York City.

