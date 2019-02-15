Missouri teacher charged with having sex with student

SARCOXIE, Mo. (AP) - A 23-year-old Missouri high school teacher has been charged following allegations she had sex with a student.

The Joplin Globe reports that Sarcoxie High School teacher Baylee Turner was charged Thursday with having sexual contact with a student.

Court documents say Turner and the students acknowledge they had sexual intercourse last month. The documents don't provide details about the student's age or gender.

Turner, who teaches English, remained in custody Thursday with her bond set at $10,000. No attorney is listed for Turner in online court records.

Sarcoxie School District Superintendent Kevin Goddard says Turner is no longer employed by the district. Goddard says the district plans to offer counseling to any students affected by the allegations.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.