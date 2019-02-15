Missouri teacher charged with having sex with student - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri teacher charged with having sex with student

Posted: Updated:

SARCOXIE, Mo. (AP) - A 23-year-old Missouri high school teacher has been charged following allegations she had sex with a student.

The Joplin Globe reports that Sarcoxie High School teacher Baylee Turner was charged Thursday with having sexual contact with a student.

Court documents say Turner and the students acknowledge they had sexual intercourse last month. The documents don't provide details about the student's age or gender.

Turner, who teaches English, remained in custody Thursday with her bond set at $10,000. No attorney is listed for Turner in online court records.

Sarcoxie School District Superintendent Kevin Goddard says Turner is no longer employed by the district. Goddard says the district plans to offer counseling to any students affected by the allegations.

Information from: The Joplin (Mo.) Globe, http://www.joplinglobe.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.