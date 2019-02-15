Ky. bill would ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade overturned - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ky. bill would ban most abortions if Roe v. Wade overturned

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky House has passed a bill that would ban most abortions in the state if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its decision legalizing the procedure nationwide.

The bill passed on a 69-20 vote Friday after a long, emotional debate. The measure now goes to the Senate. The measure would take effect if the landmark Roe v. Wade decision is overturned or the U.S. Constitution is amended to restore states' authority to prohibit abortion.

Louisiana, Mississippi, North Dakota and South Dakota have similar laws on the books triggering abortion bans if the Roe v. Wade decision is struck down.

The Kentucky proposal would ban abortions statewide, except when the procedure is necessary to save the mother's life, if the abortion decision is reversed.

The legislation is House Bill 148.

