Attorney seeks to quash subpoena seeking Hawley's testimony

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's attorney is asking a court to quash a subpoena against the former Missouri attorney general in a lawsuit over an open records dispute.

In motions filed Thursday, Attorney Lowell Pearson argued Hawley shouldn't be deposed because he is a "high-level public official," and those officials should be required to testify only in extreme circumstances.

The subpoena was issued in a lawsuit filed by St. Louis attorney Elad Gross, a Democratic candidate for attorney general in 2020. He sued Gov. Mike Parson's administration after Parson's office charged $3,600 to process Gross' open records request. Gross complained about the bill to then-Attorney General Hawley's office, which sided with Parson.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Pearson also argues that the subpoena was improperly served and Gross hasn't proven Hawley, who is not named in the lawsuit, has any relevant information to share.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

