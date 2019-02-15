Solar bill passes Kentucky House, heads back to Senate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Utility companies in Kentucky could pay less for the power they buy from people with solar panels on their homes under a bill that has cleared the state House of Representatives.

The Kentucky House of Representatives voted 71-24 to pass Senate bill 100. The state Senate has already passed the bill, but they will have to vote on it again because the House made some changes.

The bill would let the Public Service Commission, a board appointed by the governor, decide how much money utility companies pay residential customers for solar power. Critics worry it will hurt the small but growing solar power industry in Kentucky.

Anyone with solar panels before the Jan. 1, 2020, effective date would be exempted from the law for the next 25 years.

