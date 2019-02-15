Illinois Democrats propose expanded abortion access

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Democrats have introduced two measures that would expand abortion access in the state by removing a parental notification requirement and a ban on late-term abortions.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the proposed legislation was filed Wednesday. One bill would repeal the state's parental notice law, which requires minors notify a legal guardian before having an abortion.

The other bill seeks to remove restrictions on late-term abortions. The proposal would also require private insurance companies in the state to cover abortions and allow advanced-practice nurses to perform the procedure.

A spokesman for Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he's an advocate for women's rights and is looking forward to reviewing the bills.

Illinois Right to Life Executive Director Mary Kate Knorr says the bills are "extreme" and "irresponsible."

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.