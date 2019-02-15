Ameren announces $6.3 billion grid improvement project

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri's largest utility company plans to spend $6.3 billion on grid improvements over the next five years.

Ameren Missouri filed its plan with the Missouri Public Service Commission on Thursday. The highlights include installing 800,000 "smart meters" through 2023 as part of an effort to give customers more control over electrical costs, and a $1 billion expenditure on wind energy in 2020.

Ameren also plans to install sensors and other equipment that can detect outages and make for faster restoration of service after interruptions. The St. Louis-based company will also install 12,000 new utility poles made to better hold up during severe weather.

A public meeting on the proposal is March 4 in Jefferson City.

Ameren has 1.2 million Missouri customers.

