Chicago police, Fox dispute reports about Smollett attack

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police says local media reports that allege the attack against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was a hoax are unconfirmed.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has contacted at least one Chicago news outlet to say investigators have no evidence to support the reporting. Guglielmi says Johnson said the supposed police "sources are uninformed and inaccurate."

The reports surfaced late Thursday as investigators questioned two "persons of interest" in the case who were captured on surveillance cameras in the area where Smollett says he was attacked.

The actor says two masked men beat him after shouting racial and homophobic slurs and tied a rope around his neck early on Jan. 29.

Producers of the television drama also dispute that Smollett's character is being written off the show, calling the reports "patently ridiculous."

