Judge dismisses suit filed by acquitted St. Louis officer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A judge has dismissed the malicious prosecution and defamation lawsuit filed by a white former St. Louis police officer whose acquittal in the death of a black suspect set off weeks of protests.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that U.S. District Judge Charles Shaw issued the 58-page ruling dropping Jason Stockley's lawsuit Thursday.

Stockley alleged in the suit that officials misrepresented and intentionally disregarded evidence in bringing him to trial. But Shaw found in part that a former St. Louis circuit attorney and police internal affairs investigator had either absolute or qualified immunity from being sued because of their positions.

A judge in September 2017 found Stockley not guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of drug suspect Anthony Lamar Smith. The ensuing protests led to hundreds of arrests.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.