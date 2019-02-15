Bottoms up! Learn how to open your own winery

WSIL -- A one-year-old girl from Murphysboro is now in California for open heart surgery thanks to a flight from Patient AirLift Services (PALS).
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers are reacting the the passage of legistlation that would gradually increase the statewide minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- The state fire marshal has deemed the fire at Kendrick Paper Stock Company suspicious.
MARION, Ill. -- This week is National Salute to Veteran Patients Week, a time set aside to pay tribute to the men and women who have served our country. Each year, VA centers invite vet groups, celebrities and sports stars to show their appreciation.
CAIRO, Ill. -- Rising river levels are creating flooding concerns in Alexander County.
CHICAGO (WLS - ABC) -- Chicago police confirmed Thursday that detectives are talking to two persons of interest in connection with the alleged attack on "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett.
MARION, Ill-- Mermet Springs dive company has teamed up again with the HUB to offer a "Try Scuba" diving class.
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. -- Graphic testimony in the trial of Allen Fisher-- the man accused of gouging another man's eyes last year, leaving him blind.
MT. VERNON, Ill. -- Several fire departments are responding to a fire at Kendrick Paper Stock Company in Mt. Vernon.
