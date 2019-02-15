Bottoms up! Learn how to open your own winery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bottoms up! Learn how to open your own winery

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois is known for its wineries. Now you can learn how to own one of your own.

There's a workshop on Sunday, Feb. 24 called Start a Winery. Walker's Bluff is hosting the event from 1 to 3 p.m. that afternoon. The deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 18. 

Members of  Illinois Grape Growers & Vintners Association pay $75 and $105 for non-members. Learn more here

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
