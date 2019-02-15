More school closures in Missouri before another winter blast

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Another winter blast is in the forecast for Missouri, leading some districts to cancel classes.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Friday for much of Missouri, except the extreme northeast corner.

Districts canceling classes ahead of the storm include Independence and Grandview.

Snow is expected to begin falling midmorning with accumulations of up to 5 inches (about 13 centimeters) expected. In some areas, sleet and freezing rain also are possible, making roads dangerous.

