More school closures in Missouri before another winter blast - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More school closures in Missouri before another winter blast

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Another winter blast is in the forecast for Missouri, leading some districts to cancel classes.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Friday for much of Missouri, except the extreme northeast corner.

Districts canceling classes ahead of the storm include Independence and Grandview.

Snow is expected to begin falling midmorning with accumulations of up to 5 inches (about 13 centimeters) expected. In some areas, sleet and freezing rain also are possible, making roads dangerous.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.