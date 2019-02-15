Man wounded by police now charged with endangering officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man wounded by police now charged with endangering officer

Posted: Updated:

SHIVELY, Ky. (AP) - Charges have now been filed against a Kentucky man who was shot and wounded by a Shively police officer last week.

The Courier Journal reports 26-year-old Terry L. Sams was charged Thursday with offenses including wanton endangerment of a police officer. Police say officers responding last week to a report of an erratic person causing alarm found Sams wandering through neighborhood backyards.

Chief Kevin Higdon says Sams tried to flee, refusing orders to stop and show his hands. Released body camera video shows Sams then reveals a gun and points it at Officer Steve Becker, who shoots Sams several times.

An arrest report says Sams' gun was loaded and officers found what seemed to be a clear pipe for smoking illegal drugs near him. Becker is on administrative leave.

Information from: Courier Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.