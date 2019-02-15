Letcher County groups installing solar panels on buildings

BEREA, Ky. (AP) - An economic development group is working to finance solar installations on four buildings in eastern Kentucky.

The Mountain Association for Community Economic Development, known as MACED, is investing a half-million dollars in the solar project in Letcher County.

The four organizations that will install solar on their buildings are the Hemphill Community Center, Kings Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Housing Oriented Ministries Established for Service and Appalshop.

MACED says the solar energy will help the organizations offset rising utility rates in eastern Kentucky.

Under the state's current net metering statute, the costs of the installations could be recovered through energy savings in 10 years. MACED says a bill moving through the Kentucky General Assembly could make projects like this one take longer to pay for themselves.

