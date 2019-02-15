Public hearing planned on proposed Kentucky park upgrades - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Public hearing planned on proposed Kentucky park upgrades

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Parks will hold a public hearing this month to get feedback on a proposal for campground improvements at Carter Caves State Resort Park.

A statement from the agency says the hearing will be held Feb. 27 at the park's Lewis Caveland Lodge in Olive Hill. The hearing is over proposed sewer, water and electric improvements at the campground.

It is being held as part of the Kentucky Department of Parks Land and Water Conservation Fund grant process.

The hearing is open to anyone interested in commenting on the proposed project. Written comments are also being accepted through March 14.

