Job Squad: February 15, 2019

WSIL -- There are several openings and a new dream job to talk about in this week's Job Squad report.

CASA of Franklin County is hiring an Advocate Coordinator. This is a supervisory role. A Bachelor's or Associates' degree is required as well as volunteer experience. The position is part-time and grant funded. There is the potential for it to become full-time. Email your resume and cover letter here before Wednesday.

Aisin Electronics in Marion is hiring assembly team members for all shifts. Workers must be at least 18 years old and have a high school diploma or GED. Working on weekends and holidays may be required. Learn more here.



E.A. Knight Construction is accepting applications for full time experienced carpenters and carpenter helpers. Apply in person at 1300 Pin Oak Drive in Carterville.

FedEx Ground in West Frankfort is hiring package handlers. There are part time positions. You must be at least 18 to apply. Details can be found here.

Cowboy Up Auto of Illinois is hiring a full-time mechanic. The applicant must have their own tools, however the company will provide specialty tools. Pay is based on experience. Apply in person at 510 South Victor Street in Christopher.

Now for this week's dream job, before popular foods make it to the restaurant menu or grocery store shelves it has to be tested. Contract Testing pays people to try everything from cookies to doughnuts to wine. The first you have to do is register on the company's website. You can share your preferences at that time. They say even kids can participate. Those who are accepted get paid to try a variety of treats.