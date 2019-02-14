Local family flies to California for baby's open-heart surgery

WSIL -- A one-year-old girl from Murphysboro is now in California for open-heart surgery thanks to a flight from Patient AirLift Services (PALS).

The company flew Monroe Berry and her family from the Southern Illinois Airport to California for open heart surgery to repair her CHDs - Tetology of Fallot, Pulmonary Atresia, and MAPCAS, with PAPVAR.

They needed to travel to to Lucille Packard Children's Hospital in Stanford, California, for surgical care because her surgeon is the one that invented the surgery to help repair her defect. She had been scheduled for the surgery in December but came down with a cold and they had to reschedule. The PALS flight allowed the Berry family to make the flight without worry about compromising her immunity on a commercial flight.

Madison, Monroe's mom, had to say, "We are so thankful for people that generously donate their time, money and resources to help others, like our family. This flight with PALS meant that we could protect Monroe from things like the flu and other viruses before her surgery, as well as get her there safely. Throughout this journey we have been amazed at the way that God has used others to provide for us."

This will be Monroe's 4th open heart surgery. The family will return in about 6 weeks after Monroe recovers.