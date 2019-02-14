Kendrick Paper Stock Company fire deemed suspicious

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- The state fire marshal has deemed the fire at Kendrick Paper Stock Company suspicious.

Fire crews worked the scene for 24 hours trying to put out hot spots while battling Thursday's wind. The fire started just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kendrick's storage facility on Park Avenue off of Route 37.

Multiple departments from around the area responded, trying to help Mount Vernon firefighters put out the massive fire. Crews put out hot spots throughout the night.

Mount Vernon Fire Chief Kevin Sargent made the decision to bring in a trackhoe to break up the bails of paper and cardboard still burning Thursday morning.

"This will smolder for days if we don't get in there and break it apart and get the water on it," Sargent said. "When the wind started up this morning, it really started creating problems for us."

Sargent said the fire is now being investigated as suspicious, "In other words, we believe this fire was set."

Sargent said products like paper, cardboard, and plastic made it difficult to put out on the fire, "We found blocks, like cubs of styrofoam that was burning and that's really difficult to put out. Some of the sheet metal from the building fell down and covered those areas and we weren't able to get to them."

This isn't the first fire the company has had to deal with. Sargent says this is Kendrick's fourth fire since the 1990s.

Their last fire in 2017 on Logan Street was also suspicious and three juveniles were taken into custody on an arrest warrant, charged with arson. As for Wednesday night's fire, Sargent says they already have some pretty good leads.

"We have video cameras in this area that we have learned about and we have been looking at those," Sargent said.

Sargent says the best news is that no one was in the building when the fire started and no firefighters were injured.

The state fire marshal and Sargent are still investigating the fire. If you have any information, call the Mount Vernon Police Department at (618) 242-2000.