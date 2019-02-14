Illinois lawmakers react to $15/hour minimum wage raise

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers are reacting the the passage of legislation that would gradually increase the statewide minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

The Illinois minimum wage has been $8.25 per hour since 2010. The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour since 2009 and remains unchanged

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today hailed lawmakers for approving the legislation which Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign.

This is a great day for working families across our state. This is the first increase in the minimum wage in nearly 10 years. Larger paychecks will help lift working people out of poverty and lead to increased economic spending at our local businesses.

Frerichs also acknowledged concerns expressed by opponents, including some business owners. However, Frerichs said tax credits for small businesses and the schedule of multiple years before the rate is at $15 per hour should reduce those concerns.

House Speaker Michael J. Madigan released the following statement Thursday: