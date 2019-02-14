Illinois lawmakers react to $15/hour minimum wage raise - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois lawmakers react to $15/hour minimum wage raise

Posted: Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers are reacting the the passage of legislation that would gradually increase the statewide minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

The Illinois minimum wage has been $8.25 per hour since 2010. The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 per hour since 2009 and remains unchanged

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs today hailed lawmakers for approving the legislation which Governor J.B. Pritzker is expected to sign.

This is a great day for working families across our state. This is the first increase in the minimum wage in nearly 10 years. Larger paychecks will help lift working people out of poverty and lead to increased economic spending at our local businesses.

Frerichs also acknowledged concerns expressed by opponents, including some business owners. However, Frerichs said tax credits for small businesses and the schedule of multiple years before the rate is at $15 per hour should reduce those concerns. 

House Speaker Michael J. Madigan released the following statement Thursday:

Today we made history in Illinois by increasing the minimum wage to $15 an hour for the hardest working people in our state. We heard from people across Illinois and took their message to heart. I'm proud we passed this critical legislation today to give our working families a long overdue raise. Supporting a higher wage means a host of benefits for our state, including better-paying jobs, increased consumer spending and a growing economy. I applaud Governor Pritzker for his leadership. As Illinois takes this historic step, we can be assured that we are improving the lives of workers in every corner of our state, providing them an opportunity to enhance their lives and better support their families.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Illinois lawmakers react to $15/hour minimum wage raise

    Illinois lawmakers react to $15/hour minimum wage raise

    Thursday, February 14 2019 6:54 PM EST2019-02-14 23:54:19 GMT

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers are reacting the the passage of legistlation that would gradually increase the statewide minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

    SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Illinois lawmakers are reacting the the passage of legistlation that would gradually increase the statewide minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025.

  • CDC: Flu shots are less than 50 percent effective this year

    CDC: Flu shots are less than 50 percent effective this year

    Thursday, February 14 2019 6:32 PM EST2019-02-14 23:32:14 GMT
    WSIL -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this season's flu shot is 47-percent effective at preventing the disease.  It is better for children under 17, with a 61-percent rate, and worse for adults 50 year old or older with just a 24-percent effectiveness.  That's actually about par for the course -- over the past few seasons, the rate has fluctuated between 19 and 48 percent.  But it's not all bad news for the flu vaccine, even ...
    WSIL -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this season's flu shot is 47-percent effective at preventing the disease.  It is better for children under 17, with a 61-percent rate, and worse for adults 50 year old or older with just a 24-percent effectiveness.  That's actually about par for the course -- over the past few seasons, the rate has fluctuated between 19 and 48 percent.  But it's not all bad news for the flu vaccine, even ...

  • Learn to scuba dive in a controlled environment

    Learn to scuba dive in a controlled environment

    Thursday, February 14 2019 9:49 AM EST2019-02-14 14:49:05 GMT

    MARION, Ill-- Mermet Springs dive company has teamed up again with the HUB to offer a "Try Scuba" diving class. 

    MARION, Ill-- Mermet Springs dive company has teamed up again with the HUB to offer a "Try Scuba" diving class. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.