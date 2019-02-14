CDC: Flu shots are less than 50 percent effective this year

WSIL -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this season's flu shot is 47-percent effective at preventing the disease.

It is better for children under 17, with a 61-percent rate, and worse for adults 50 year old or older with just a 24-percent effectiveness.

That's actually about par for the course -- over the past few seasons, the rate has fluctuated between 19 and 48 percent.

But it's not all bad news for the flu vaccine, even when it doesn't prevent infection, people who are vaccinated generally get less severe symptoms for shorter periods of time.

The CDC says there are still several weeks left in the current flu season and advises most people to get vaccinated. You can click here for tips from the CDC on what to do if you get the flu.

CNN contributed to this report.

