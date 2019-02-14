Rising river levels causing flooding issues in far southern Illi - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Rising river levels causing flooding issues in far southern Illinois

Posted:

CAIRO, Ill. -- Rising river levels are creating flooding concerns in Alexander County. In addition to many fields, officials say they have several roads under water in the county. They say nearly 15 miles of road is underwater, and rising water levels could start causing issues in Cairo as well.

The Ohio river near Cairo is nearly 50 feet high, a height when county crews start watching for problems like sand boils. Officials say the river is projected to reach 52 feet over the next several days. 

According to the Alexander County Highway Department, the Army Corps of Engineers will be visiting in the coming days to offer assistance in managing the flooding.

