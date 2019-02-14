Man accused of binding dog, tossing him out in the cold - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man accused of binding dog, tossing him out in the cold

Posted: Updated:

BARNHART, Mo. (AP) - An eastern Missouri man faces charges accusing him of binding a dog's legs and mouth with tape and throwing the animal into a ditch, where it was found 12 hours later in bitter cold.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak on Thursday announced the arrest and charges against 39-year-old Paul Garcia of Barnhart. He is jailed on $50,000 bond on charges of animal abuse and armed criminal action.

The rescued black and brown dachshund, Jimmy, is improving.

The small dog was found early Saturday along Highway M. Marshak says electrical and duct tape was wrapped around Jimmy's mouth and muzzle; the front legs were bound together by tape, as were the back legs.

A deputy found the dog. Authorities believe Jimmy had been at the spot for around 12 hours.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.