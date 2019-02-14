Man accused of binding dog, tossing him out in the cold

BARNHART, Mo. (AP) - An eastern Missouri man faces charges accusing him of binding a dog's legs and mouth with tape and throwing the animal into a ditch, where it was found 12 hours later in bitter cold.

Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak on Thursday announced the arrest and charges against 39-year-old Paul Garcia of Barnhart. He is jailed on $50,000 bond on charges of animal abuse and armed criminal action.

The rescued black and brown dachshund, Jimmy, is improving.

The small dog was found early Saturday along Highway M. Marshak says electrical and duct tape was wrapped around Jimmy's mouth and muzzle; the front legs were bound together by tape, as were the back legs.

A deputy found the dog. Authorities believe Jimmy had been at the spot for around 12 hours.

