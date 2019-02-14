St. Louis man indicted in December post office robbery - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

St. Louis man indicted in December post office robbery

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 38-year-old St. Louis man is facing federal indictment for allegedly robbing a post office.

Federal prosecutors on Thursday announced the indictment of Dywane Upchurch on three felony counts. It wasn't immediately clear if Upchurch had an attorney.

The crime occurred on Dec. 6. Authorities say Upchurch was armed with a semi-automatic pistol when he robbed the U.S. Post Office in Richmond Heights. The robber got away with $8,800 in cash.

