Man and a child killed in Galesburg house fire

GALESBURG, Ill. (AP) - Two people, including a child, were killed when a fire swept through a Galesburg, Illinois house.

Galesburg officials announced Thursday that an adult male and a child were killed in the fire. The victims and their ages haven't been released by authorities.

Galesburg Acting Fire Chief Randy Hovind said police and fire crews responded early Wednesday to a call of a fire at a two-story house. A combination of high wind and low temperatures contributed to the difficulties battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by Galesburg fire and police as well as the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office.

